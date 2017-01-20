Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

As a gun owner, you understand the many ways in which your gun can provide you and your loved ones the safety you deserve in your own home. In 2015 alone, there were 301,567 robberies in the United States where the perpetrator used some type of weapon while in the home.

You just never know when and where you’ll need to use your firearm for protection, and we all hope it’s never necessary. In the meantime, however, there’s always the lingering possibility that your firearm could cause unintended harm within your own home, and that’s why it’s up to you to utilize the proper safety measures to reduce your chances of that happening. Storage is a large part of the battle to keep firearms out of the wrong hands, and there are some differences between gun safes and gun cabinets that you need to be aware of.

Features of a Gun Cabinet

Let’s face it. When you have an impressive collection of guns, it’s only natural that you’d want to show them off. This is especially true if you have pieces in your collection that are rare or unique in some way. A gun cabinet can prove to be an excellent place to put your guns on display for all to see. Typically made of wood and glass doors that may or may not lock, these products are an excellent choice when your primary goal is to increase the aesthetic quality of your home through the use of your gun collection. Just a few other features gun owners can enjoy through the use of a quality gun cabinet include:

Easy access in the event they ever needed to get their gun in an emergency

Protection of guns from dust and other outside elements

Often a less expensive initial investment than a gun safe

Many Benefits of a Gun Safe

While a gun cabinet can be a great way to show off your gun collection, there are a number of downsides that may make it more reasonable for you to make the typically slightly higher investment in a quality gun safe. For starters, while the fact that gun cabinets don’t lock may be a benefit in some senses, the fact remains that bad guys can easily break the glass and use your own guns against you in the event of a robbery. Furthermore, children can easily access your gun collection.

When you invest in a gun safe, you have the benefit of being able to lock your equipment up, and you still get to take advantage of the protection of your guns from outside elements as they are locked safely away.

There are a number of quality products on the market, and every gun owners have their own unique needs. When it comes to picking out the one that will best meet your needs, it’s a good idea to take advantage of reviews like those found at http://www.gunsandsecurity.com/best-gun-safe-reviews/. Here, you can see what real customers had to say about the products you may be taking into consideration.

Keeping Your Family’s Well-Being First and Foremost

Whether you own a firearm in order to participate in the sport of hunting or just want it around in case you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation, it can be good to have one on hand. However, the fact remains that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 505 deaths occurred in 2013 due to accidental discharge of firearms, and even more were injured.

You want to protect the ones you love, and this may very well be the reason to invested in a firearm in the first place. Hopefully you never have to use your firearm, but, in the meantime, it’s crucial that you have yours stored safely. By better understanding the differences between gun cabinets and gun safes, you have a better understanding how to best ensure you don’t become a grim statistic, and that your gun is only put to good use.

