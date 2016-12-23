Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

It’s estimated by a study that was performed by Harvard Health Watch that we spend an average of 101 minutes driving every day. This hour and 41 minutes adds up over time, and it’s clear to see this will be where you’ll spend a significant amount of your time over the course of your life. It’s only natural for us to want to personalize this space both to increase comfort and make our cars our own. However, nobody wants to go overboard and be that guy who’s obsessed with accessories to the point of looking silly. There are a few neat and classy ways you can personalize your car that you should consider taking advantage of.

Tinted Windows

Tinted windows allow the driver a higher level of privacy while giving the vehicle a brand new, mysterious look. Aside from aesthetic value, however, there are other wonderful benefits to be taken advantage of. Just a few of these include:

Reduction in sun glare

Interior is kept cooler

Reduction in damage caused by the sun on interior

Reduction in the exposure to the skin by sun when driving with the windows up

Concealment of valuables in the vehicle

There are laws governing the level of tint allowed, so make sure you check the laws in your area before tinting your car windows.

Upgrade Your Exhaust

If you’ve always been excited by fast, loud cars, upgrading your exhaust can be a project that gives you just what you’re looking for. Best of all, for just a few hundred dollars, you can purchase a quality aftermarket system that will change both the look and sound of your car that’s sure to turn heads. As an added bonus, aftermarket exhaust systems typically add a few more horsepower to your ride. As you consider this option, make sure you take the increase in noise into consideration as this could cause problems with neighbors or even local authorities.

LED Light Bars

If you engage in a lot of night driving, LED light bars can transform the experience. They emit an illuminating glow outside the vehicle that can be enjoyed in a variety of colors. You’ll be surprised at the enormous difference these lights can make to your overall driving experience. There are a variety of products on the market, and it’s important that you take advantage of reviews of LED light bars before you make your final decision.

Enhance Your Stereo Quality

You likely regularly enjoy the use of your car stereo, but imagine the ability to take it’s benefits to a new level. When you take the steps necessary to enhance your stereo, you can enjoy better quality and truly immerse yourself in whatever music genre makes you tap your foot. Just a few enhancements you could consider putting into place include:

Replace manufacturer’s equipment- the manufacturer is concerned with building a car and doesn’t typically focus on stereo quality

Use sound deadening material to: Increase accuracy of sound Reduce vibrations Lower interior noise levels so you don’t have to increase the volume when you speed up

Invest in an amplifier

Install a signal processor or equalizer

Have amp gains professionally set

Enjoy Your Ride Every Time

You’ll be spending many hours of your life behind the wheel of your car, and you only have one life to live. When you invest in these neat and classy ways to personalize your car, you can enjoy a higher quality of ride every time. Consumer Reports estimates that the average car will last its owner eight years or 150,000 miles, so any changes you make that will remain with the car such as tinting the windows is worth the investment, especially if you plan on owning the vehicle for an extended period of time.

Please like & share: