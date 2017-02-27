Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

We make a number of important investments in life, and we understand the consequences if something were to happen to them. For example, your home can cost thousands or even millions of dollars, but it can be destroyed in seconds by a single act of God. This is why we purchase homeowner’s insurance.

One investment we make that we all too often overlook is our mattress. It’s estimated that the average cost of a memory foam mattress is $1,370. This is no small chunk of change, and you have to take into consideration that you’re going to be putting daily wear and tear on your mattress including:

Getting dirt and grime on them

Sweating

Spilling things

Leaving behind hair and dead skin cells

Over time, this can really take a toll on the overall quality of your mattress. While many assume a fitted sheet will prevent these components from compromising the quality and integrity of their mattresses, they can’t. It’s wise to invest in a product designed to keep your mattress in good shape. If you’re considering this, it’s important that you understand two products specifically and the notable differences between them.

Understanding Mattress Protectors

Mattress protectors are similar to fitted mattresses. However, they are designed to go a step further and offer added protection. For example, they are waterproof and can protect against spills that can quickly degrade a mattress. In the very possible event something were to spill on your bed, all you have to do is remove the protector, throw it in the washing machine, and put it back on when it’s laundered. This can help you make your mattress last much longer and protect your investment at a very reasonable price.

Going a Step Further With Mattress Encasements

Another option to consider is a mattress encasement. These products offer the same exciting benefits of mattress protectors, but they are designed to take things a step further. This is because they completely enclose the mattress and are able to be secured shut.

When you rely on mattress protectors, you still have the very real possibility that pests like bed bugs can infiltrate, and this can prove to be not only an uncomfortable but also very expensive problem to encounter. Professional bed bug removal can cost as much as $1,500, and this becomes even more costly when they have to come in for multiple rounds of treatment.

That’s where mattress encasements can come in handy. These products are designed to keep bed bugs out. Bed bugs are nocturnal parasites that feed off of mammals and are known to take up residence in furniture. While they can easily make their way to the mattress when your only protection is a cover such as mattress protector or fitted sheet, the encasement completely cuts off their contact.

Nobody wants their mattress to be infested with bedbugs, and encasements can easily provide the prevention necessary to keep you from becoming one of the approximately 10 percent who will encounter this nasty problem.

Added Investment That Can Prove Its Worth

While both mattress encasements and mattress protectors have unique features that can extend the life of your mattress, the fact remains that encasements add an extra layer of protection against harmful pests and allergens that can significantly decrease the quality of your sleep and even your health.

When you choose the encasement option, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. For starters, it takes a little bit more effort to take them on and off. Furthermore, you can typically expect to spend more for their initial purchase. However, when you consider the frustration and high cost associated with dealing with a bed bug infestation, it can easily prove to be an investment of time and money well worth making.

Whichever option you ultimately choose, the fact remains that you’re making an effort to extend the life of your mattress. Make sure you take advantage of reviews from real customers to make sure you find the product that will best meet your specific goals.

