Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

While many of us enjoy the comfort of having an animal friend to help keep us company, we all too often limit our scope of possibilities to the variety of breeds of cats and dogs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, having a pet offers a number of benefits for owners both mentally and physically, and you can think outside the box when it comes to the critter you’d like to call your own,

A great pet possibility that can offer you hours of entertainment and companionship is a turtle. These pets are fascinating to observe, and you can learn a lot about nature and the world around you when you decide to take one in. However, it’s important to understand that these animals aren’t your standard warm-blooded creature we’re all too used to taking care of. There are a few tips you need to employ to ensure responsible pet ownership so both you and your turtle can enjoy the relationship you’ll establish.

Don’t Collect From the Wild

Many think that turtle ownership is attractive because you can so easily go out into the woods, in a pond, or even on the side of the road and capture a potential pet. However, it’s important to understand that there are certain risks involved in this practice. For starters, turtles are known carriers of certain diseases that you could expose to your family when not properly checked out by professionals. Just a few other considerations to keep in mind include:

Captive-bred turtles are already accustomed to commercial turtle food.

Many jurisdictions restrict the capture of wild turtles, so you could put yourself at risk of facing legal issues.

You face a decreased risk of introducing parasites to your home and loved ones when you choose captive-bred turtles.

Cleanliness is Key

It can be difficult to make yourself comfortable after a busy day when there are messes or foul odors in your home, and this hygienic aspect is no different for your turtle. It’s important that you’re able to emulate their natural setting, and this requires you to keep things clean as nature does out in the wild. You should regularly clean your turtle’s tank and ensure the water is at the proper temperature and pH level.

It’s understandable that people are busy, and it can be all too easy to overlook proper turtle tank care. If you feel this may pose a problem for you, this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the many fascinating benefits of turtle ownership. A quality turtle tank filter can help take some of the dirty work off of your to do list. When you take advantage of helpful reviews, you can find the best canister filter to meet your specific needs.

Ensure a Well-Balanced Diet

When turtles are out in the wild, they have a number of options when it comes to what to eat, and you owe it to them to most closely imitate the diverse menu they would otherwise enjoy if they weren’t your pet. The good news is that, like your pet itself, a turtle’s diet can be fun and educational as well. Just a few of the interesting menu items you can consider experimenting with for your aquatic pet include:

Crickets

Grasshoppers

Snails

Worms

Small fish

Lettuce

Dandelions

When you visit your local pet store, you can find out all you want to know and more regarding the various do’s and don’ts of a turtle’s diet. Also make sure to inquire about available reading material you can take advantage of to better educate yourself on the proper care of your new pet.

A Variety of Species for a Truly Diverse Experience the Whole Family Can Enjoy

A pet should be an animal the entire family can enjoy, and, with seven available species, sea turtles offer the diversity necessary to best ensure you and your loved ones can find just the one that fascinates you. From these creatures, you can watch in wonderment as you pick up on the various behaviors they engage in as well as learn about their diets, reproductive habits, and so much more.

Cats and dogs are relatively easy to figure out. However, when you choose a more exotic type of pet, you can take advantage of a number of unique benefits and qualities sure to stand the test of time when you ensure you’re doing your part in maintaining a responsible pet ownership role. These helpful tips can help you achieve just that and best ensure your pet is alive and well for many years to come.

Please like & share: