Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

They’re not out, but three area teams were faced with some tough opening round match-ups at the GHSA Team Dual State Championships in Macon on Friday.

Pepperell, who celebrated its first-ever area duals championship earlier this week, went up against Fitzgerald in the Class AA tournament and lost by a final score of 48-27.

Meanwhile, Armuchee took on Toombs County and lost 60-12. Both Floyd County teams will start in the consolation bracket this morning with Pepperell facing Dodge County and Armuchee facing Spencer.

Social Circle and Toombs County will compete for the Class AA state championship this afternoon at 4 p.m.

In the Class A ranks, Trion fought with Turner County in the opening round and came up just short in the 33-30 loss. The Bulldogs start today with a match against Strong Rock in the consolation bracket.

Pepperell, Armuchee and Trion will be competing for a chance at finishing as high as third place.

Please like & share: