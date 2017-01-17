Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Rome woman who was walking home from work on Second Avenue on Monday night was robbed and roughed up by two male suspects.

According to Rome police reports:

The victim was walking in the 300 block of East Second Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Monday when she was approached by two men who tried to grab her purse.

They pushed her to the ground and managed to grab a small purse that contained a bank card, keys to her home and automobile and personal identification papers.

She had cuts and scrapes from being pushed to the ground but was not seriously injured.

A witness to the incident told police the two men fled along the west side of the Bert Brooks Tire building.

