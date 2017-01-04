Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Police say they found a little over 7 grams of methamphetamine on a woman who was arrested on shoplifting charges at the West Rome Wal-Mart.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Wanda Joy Hall, 34, of 2531 Shorter Ave., left the store on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. with a number of items that had price codes changed. She was stopped by store personnel after checking out.

When police responded they found suspected methamphetamine on the woman.

Hall was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor shoplifting.

She was in jail without bond Tuesday with a hold for Polk County on unspecified charges.

