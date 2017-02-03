Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Rome woman remained in jail without bond after being accused of spitting on a doctor attempting to help her.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Purshada Monique Hammond, 25, of 1909 Olmstead Road, was arrested Thursday at 3:32 a.m. at 511 Plaza Place after she began cursing and yelling outside an apartment complex. Officers took her to Floyd Medical Center for treatment and she spit on the doctor trying to treat her.

Hammond is charged with felony willful interference with emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and battery.

