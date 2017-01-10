Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Subscribe for Updates
Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!
Ryan’s in West Rome is scheduled to reopen today at 3 p.m. after being closed because of a New Year’s Eve fire.
The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Dec. 31, 2016, at the 2305 Shorter Ave. eatery.
oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();
oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);
oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();
oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);
oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);
oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();
oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);
Firefighters at the scene suspected something sparked flames in the ductwork.
Most of the damage was the result of smoke and water.
Please like & share:
Do You Travel On US Hwy 27?
Enter your email to be alerted about news, happenings and money saving coupons from Rome businesses