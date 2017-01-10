West Rome Ryan’s reopening today at 3 p.m.

Ryan’s in West Rome is scheduled to reopen today at 3 p.m. after being closed because of a New Year’s Eve fire.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Dec. 31, 2016, at the 2305 Shorter Ave. eatery.

Firefighters at the scene suspected something sparked flames in the ductwork.

Most of the damage was the result of smoke and water.

