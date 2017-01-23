Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Update: Portions of Thomas Bluff Road, Morrison Campground Road and Second Avenue are getting swamped by rain, according to folks watching the weather.

Previously posted: The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m. tonight for Floyd County and much of Northwest Georgia. Another inch of rain is expected in the next few hours. There have been reports of some flooding in low-lying areas.

Previously posted: The National Weather Service has reported 1.29 inches of rain from midnight through 6 p.m. in at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, although more or less may be reported at other spots in Floyd County, according to the National Weather Service. Some spotty power outages have been reported by Georgia Power. Showers are likely Monday, tapering off by late Monday night.

Please like & share: