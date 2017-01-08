Weather cancellations and delays

Gethsemane Baptist Church is canceling all services for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St, will delay start time until 11 a.m. Sunday. Christian ed will be canceled.

Harbin Clinic Immediate Care Rome will open Sunday at Noon. For more information call 706-238-8073.

