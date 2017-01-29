Virginia Sue Bauhofer

Mrs. Virginia Sue Bauhofer, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to countless others, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in St. Simons Island, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward “Hansy” Bauhofer. They were married for 59 years and lived in Springfield, Tenn. for the first 15 years of their marriage, “Hansy’s” hometown, and then moved to Goldsboro, N.C. They were active members of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Goldsboro and Sue hosted a Precept Bible Study in her home for over 30 years. Mrs. Bauhofer resided in Rome at the Renaissance Marquis for 3 years.

Sue was precious. She was beautiful and full of grace. Filled with joy and love of life, she touched everyone who came in contact with her. Family and friends were made richer and fuller because she had such a contagious, positive and giving outlook. We are overcome with thankfulness to have had the privilege of being her “Girls”. She is in CHRIST and HE is in us. Death cannot and will not separate us from that love. We have the sure hope of knowing we will see her again one day. Yet, in the hope, we will cry; she was and is worth every tear.

She is survived by their four girls, Sherry Davidson, and her husband, Gene, Rome, Susan Battle, and her husband, Randy, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Anneliese Maddox, and her husband, Steve, St. Simons Island, Ga., and Jenne Hibbs, and her husband, Gary, Sykesville, MD; 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren who affectionately called her “Su Su”; two devoted brothers, Joe and Leon Hughes, both of Adairville, KY; nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 922 East Morris Street, Dalton, Ga., 30721.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.

