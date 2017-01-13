Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The coroner’s office has identified the victim of a shooting on East 19th Street this morning as a 38-year-old Rome man. Police are still searching for a 22-year-old Michael David Yates in connection with the shooting.

According to Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Proctor, Scotty Dale Graham, 38, of 10 West Butler Street was pronounced dead at 7:21 a.m. The cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds to the chest. Graham’s body will be sent to the GBI for fact finding autopsy because they’re unsure how many times Graham was shot.

Police are seeking Michael David Yates, 22, of 8 Everett Springs Road in Calhoun, in connection with the fatal shooting near East 19th and Dean Street.

According to Lt. Joe Costolnick of the Rome Police Department and jail records:

Yates was already wanted on an active burglary warrant. He is described as a white male with a lot of tattoos. He was wearing a brown jacket with chains. He is possibly still armed with a pistol.

Graham appeared to have been shot several times, Costolnick said.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. Yates fled the scene in a stolen truck and hit another car and then fled on foot. If you see Yates or have any information call 911.

East Central Elementary and St. Mary’s were on lock down this morning as police searched for the suspect.

