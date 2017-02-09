Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Floyd County Jury convicted Jamal Nevin Foreman of murder and aggravated assault charges after a short deliberation this afternoon.

Foreman, 28, of 412 E. 14th St., shot Wreno Fain multiple times in front of a club on East Main Street on July 20, 2014. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Previously posted:

Jurors looked at photos of the area where a man was shot to death while fleeing his killer.

Small, yellow numbered evidence markers showed the blood-dotted path Wreno Dantoine Fain took as he fled down the sidewalk and in between a car and a gold Jeep Cherokee early that morning on July 20, 2014.

More photos showed a pool of blood in between the two vehicles. A discarded blue paramedic’s glove, camouflage shorts, black shoes and a green shirt also were in the immediate area.

A short distance away there were two .40-caliber shell casings.

Jamal Nevin Foreman, 28, of 412 E. 14th St., is accused of shooting Fain multiple times in front of a club on East Main Street. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. His trial continued Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court.

Testimony is scheduled to resume today at 9 a.m.

Police said the shooting occurred in front of a large crowd of people who were exiting the Lexus Lounge around 1:55 a.m.

Several witnesses told police they saw Foreman firing a pistol at Fain. He was arrested the next morning at his brother’s home at 2034 Maple Ave.

Police also found a pair of tennis shoes speckled with blood at the home.

The jury heard a video interview with Astra Dupree taken shortly after the shooting. She said she’d been dating Foreman for around four months.

But she’d had two children with Fain and they had been in a long-term relationship prior to her dating Foreman.

All three had been at the Lexus Lounge that night, but not together. Foreman and Fain had argued that night and as both men walked away she’d hoped it was over.

She initially denied she’d seen Foreman shoot Fain and described Foreman as a good person who wouldn’t do something like shoot someone.

Eventually she told police she’d seen Foreman fleeing shortly after the gunshots and that he’d had a gun in his hand.

Jurors also heard of initial police audio and video interviews with Foreman the day after the shooting.

Rome police investigator Pete Sailors asked Foreman if he shot anybody.

“I don’t know what’s up,” Foreman replied. “I ain’t shot nobody.”

After a time Foreman admitted he was confronted by a group of men and found a gun outside of the club. That’s when he started shooting.

“You thought they were going to do something to you?” Sailors asked.

“Yeah,” Foreman replied. Later he said, “I didn’t know who got shot.”

