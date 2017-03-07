Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Update: A wreck off Horseleg Creek Road near Windsor Road involved only one vehicle. The driver was removed from the wreck and sent to a local hospital.

Previously posted: Police have reported to a wreck off Horseleg Creek Road near Windsor Road. A vehicle left the roadway and overturned. A reporter has been sent to the scene.

