Update: Driver sent to hospital after one-vehicle wreck on Horseleg Creek Road

Mar 7, 2017 | Newspapers, Rome News |

Update: A wreck off Horseleg Creek Road near Windsor Road involved only one vehicle. The driver was removed from the wreck and sent to a local hospital.

Previously posted: Police have reported to a wreck off Horseleg Creek Road near Windsor Road. A vehicle left the roadway and overturned. A reporter has been sent to the scene.

