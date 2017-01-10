Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Update: Both the Rome and Floyd County school systems have confirmed they will run on their normal schedules Tuesday.

Previously posted: Many area schools won’t open this morning because some roads still remained icy late Sunday night and temperatures overnight were expected to drop into the lower 20s.

But after highs Saturday and Sunday around freezing, today should feel balmy to area residents, with highs in the lower 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

By Thursday, the highs are expected in the upper 60s, the NWS is forecasting.

Officials with Rome and Floyd County schools decided it would be safer to remain closed today.

Georgia Highlands College also canceled classes while Berry College, Shorter University and Georgia North­western Technical College planned classes as normal.

Berry College Elementary and Middle Schools and Unity Christian will also be closed today. Darlington School has delayed its opening until 9:30 p.m.

Below is the forecast for the rest of week by the NWS:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 and a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 62.

Wednesday night: a 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

