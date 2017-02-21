Two Rome women were being held in the Floyd County jail Tuesday pending $7,900 bond being charged with drug possession at a location in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angelique Kristen Phillips, 23, of 275 E. Big Indian Trail, and Patricia Ann Gorski, 59, of 513 W. Twelfth Street, were arrested by Rome police Monday around 8:30 p.m. at Old Alabama Road and Pappalardo Drive.
The officer recovered several syringes containing suspected methamphetamine and a container of suspected marijuana.
Phillps and Gorski were each charged with felony possession of methamphetemine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Phillips was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.