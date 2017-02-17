Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Two inmates at Floyd County Jail received more charges Thursday for having methamphetamine in the day room at the jail.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

James Eric Mackey, 44, and Michael Wayne Huskins, 41, each received more charges Thursday after being found with methamphetamine and marijuana in the C Block day room.

Mackey is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard line with drugs.

Huskins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to dis-tribute and crossing the guard line with drugs.

