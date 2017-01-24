Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Update: The sun has finally come out after a day of rain in Floyd County. More than three inches of rain fell Monday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Previously posted: Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Please like & share: