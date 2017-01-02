Tires returning to distribution center in East Rome

Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The old Itco Tire/American Tire building at 332 Dodd Blvd. will return to its roots this year. Hardy Realty agent Jimmy Kelley said Tom Fouts Tire has leased the building from Echota Realty of Rome, which recently purchased the building from Foss Manufacturing.

Foss Manufacturing, a producer of engineered, non-woven fabrics and specialty synthetic fibers, bought the building from American Tire in June of 2014 and has used the building as warehouse space for its of products for the past 30 months. Foss’s need for that building diminished after it bought a larger industrial site at 21 Kirton St. in June of 2015.

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

“The dominoes just fell perfectly for the deal,” Kelley said. “They didn’t want to buy it, they just wanted to lease it.” He confirmed that Fouts had agreed to the lease contingent on Echota Realty’s purchase of the building.

“Some of our local tire distributors do buy from them (Fouts),” Kelley said. Fouts has distributorships in Anderson South Carolina, Rossville, Cartersville and Gainesville.

Kelley said the lease went into effect Sunday and the he expects the company to be operational in the building on or before Feb. 1.

“What a way to start the year, a good sale and a great lease,” Kelley said.

Please like & share: