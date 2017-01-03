Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Texas police are trying to find the family of a man who may have been from Rome and died recently of natural causes.

Greg Kouba, an investigator with Victoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas, is trying to find the family of a man who was found dead on December 15.

They haven’t been able to find a birth certificate for 68-year-old Michael Jefferson Huntington but an arrest record from Las Vegas in 1978 shows his birthplace as Rome, Ga.

“He lived off the grid for years,” Kouba said continuing to say that Huntington may have been fostered or adopted.

Huntington went by multiple identities. At times he went by Mike Bonorden and Michael Alexis Romanov and moved around. He was born on Dec. 25, 1947 and also used the birth year of 1950.

Friends are burying him Thursday in Victoria

Huntington died of natural causes and Kouba isn’t seeking to solve a crime — just to notify family.

“He just deserves to have family notified,” Kouba said. There is one recent picture and of his other photos and identification come from the late 70s.

Kouba can be contacted at his office at 361-574-8023.

