TENNIS: Rome girls sweep Cedartown

Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Rome girls’ tennis team kicked off the season in superb style Thursday by sweeping Cedartown on the road, 5-0.

Celine Chan won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-1, while Laura McCurry took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, and No. 3 singles match went to Nigara Nizimidin, 7-5, 6-4. In doubles action, Mary Jo McCormick and Ripley Bennett took their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1, while Jordan Smith and Elizabeth Eberhart played a pro set at No. 2 doubles and won 8-2. The Rome varsity tennis teams will be back on the courts Tuesday at home against Trion.

Please like & share: