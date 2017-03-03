Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

It was a bit tricky, but the Coosa tennis squads both came out victorious against Gordon Central in Calhoun on Thursday.

The boys’ team (1-1) won 3-2, beginning with No. 1 singles player Joseph Smyth winning 6-1, 6-3. The Eagles relied on doubles from there, with the team of Jay Tumlin and Bryce Ray winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, and the team of Jordan Broom and Jaden Cave winning 6-3, 6-2.

The Lady Eagles (2-0) took their match 4-1, with No. 1 singles player Tori Overby winning 6-1, 6-1, and No. 2 player Cheyenne Lambert winning 6-1, 6-3.

Both doubles teams won, with the team of Rajohnae Hames and Keegan Justice winning 7-5, 6-2, and Sadie Haden and Alexis Holmes winning 6-4, 6-1.

Please like & share: