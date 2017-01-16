SWIMMING: Rome High swimmers break records at NWGA Championships

With the swimming season nearing its end, the Rome High boys’ and girls’ swim teams produced a successful weekend against some of the top teams from across the region.

The Rome girls won the Northwest Georgia Championship team title late Saturday after two days of competition at the Calhoun Aquatic Center, while the boys finished second in the standings.

Rome came in second overall in the combined standings with a final score of 618. Calhoun won the boys’ title and finished ahead of Rome overall.

Among the first-place finishes for Rome were a number of record-breaking performances, most of which came from the Lady Wolves’ relay teams.

Rome’s Megan Harrell, Viola Hasko, Sarah Baker and Anna Waguespack won the girls’ 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:55.38, which set a new meet record, as well as a new site record for the event.

Harrell and Baker then joined teammates Emma Rose Bailey and Kate Nobles in the 200 freestyle relay and won in 1:44.62, another meet and site record, before Waguespack, Bailey, Hasko and Nobles competed in the 400 freestyle relay to break the meet record with a first-place time of 3:54.22.

Rome’s Mason Hunter made his mark in the boys’ 100 freestyle by winning in 48.49 seconds and setting a new meet and site record. Ryan Shaw came in second in the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 22.39, while Kent Schirmacher finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.25.

Nobles won the girls’ 500 freestyle in a time of 5:40.40, while Waguespack took second in the 50 freestyle in 26.35 and Hasko finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.30.

All three of the Wolves’ “A” relay teams finished second in their event finals — Shaw, Schirmacher, Ellis Marrs and John Berry Bowling in the 200 medley (1:45.81); Shaw, Hunter, Schirmacher and Kenta Davis in the 200 freestyle (1:31.07); and Palmer Moye, Davis, Shaw and Hunter in the 400 freestyle (3:27.06).

Harrell finished third in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Nobles took third in the 200 freestyle.

