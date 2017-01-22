Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Neat, exciting and unifying are words that Ellie Mahon, owner of Swift & Finch Coffee, 600 Broad St., uses to describe the reaction to the use of a special coffee in Stark — a toasted porter beer being brewed at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock.

“We haven’t had a ton of opportunities to work with other businesses on Broad Street,” Mahon said. “So it’s really fun to be able to work with the Dark Side of the Moon, River Dog Outpost and Foundry Growler Station.”

All three locations are receiving shipments of the Reformation Brewery beer made with a blend of El Salvadoran coffee roasted by Mark McLucas at Swift & Finch.

Mahon said that Chris Henderson, one of the brewery’s sales representatives, would frequently stop in at the shop for some coffee while making sales calls to businesses in Rome.

“He struck up a conversation with Mark one day and asked if he would be interested in putting coffee in one of the beers and of course Mark said ‘yes,’” Mahon explained. “It’s really great they sought us out.

“It was a coffee that Mark was really excited about us importing from El Salvador.”

McLucas said the beans come from a farm in El Salvador which has won the Cup of Excellence five times.

“It’s a black honey processed coffee,” he said. “It’s meticulously processed.”

McLucas tweaked the way he brewed the beans at Swift & Finch, about 16 hours per batch, to where the coffee would not overwhelm the beer.

“They take 9 gallons of coffee and stretch it out to like 50 gallons of beer,” McLucas said.

The first test batch was tapped during an event at the Dark Side and the keg was drained in about 45 minutes.

“It was so neat to feel that kind of support,” Mahon said.

Henderson said the first two batches of the porter “went extra quick.” He could not say how many additional batches of the special brew would be run in the future.

“It’s really a crowd favorite for people who like dark beers,” Henderson said.

Mahon said that more than the financial benefits of selling the coffee to the brewery, the whole process has created a new excitement among the regulars in the coffee shop.

“It shows what else we can do with our coffee,” Mahon said.

Please like & share: