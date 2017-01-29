Suicide: An unerasable pain

Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Editor’s note: The name of one individual in this report has been changed to conceal her identity, per her request. She will be referred to as Kennedy.

Time does not always heal old wounds. Particularly if the wounds are deep emotional scars resulting from a loved one who has claimed their own life.

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

Those who are left behind often spend years trying to figure out why; they frequently blame themselves, and no matter how much time passes, the heartache never seems to fully go away.

Some are so devastated by the loss of a loved one that they follow that family member in the ultimate act of desperation.

Christy Slade of Rome lost both her sister and father to suicide. Her sister took her own life 12 years ago and her father, who Slade said never got over the loss of his youngest daughter, took his life two years ago.

“We’ve got to get out of the mindset that they’re just trying to get attention — because it is so true, they are. They are absolutely devastated on the inside and they don’t know how to express it,” she said.

Her sister was 29, the mother of three small children and had just gone through a divorce when she shot herself.

“She had attempted it a couple of times in that year. We thought that she was hurting really bad but we didn’t move,” Slade said. “We didn’t respond the way I would now.”

It took Slade almost a dozen years to be reunited with her nieces and nephew to reassure them that their mother did love them.

“One of the things my sister kept saying before she killed herself was, ‘Oh my gosh, my kids have a new mommy, they have a new house.’ My sister kept saying how much better their life looked without her in it,” she said. “Some people kill themselves because they truly think that others’ lives will be better without them in it.”

Slade said the reality of the situation is that it set up a young life of devastation for her kids.

“My father’s came completely out of nowhere,” she said. “That was just a double wham of devastation to the family.”

Her father was 68 years old when, Slade said, he essentially re-enacted his daughter’s death.

“He was sending a message of his brokenness of losing her,” Slade said.

“You don’t get over it, you just learn how to deal with the pain,” she continued. “I am a strong believer in Jesus Christ, and when He says He will comfort you and He will give you peace, that passes all understanding, God just keeps you mentally stable through it.”

Sheree Anderson, a native of Rome who now lives in South Alabama, said that her son, who was staying in Rome, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 2010.

She was living in New Mexico when she got the call from a cousin around 2 a.m.

“I sat up in bed and screamed bloody murder, ‘No,’ three times,” Anderson said.

She said her other son got to her bedroom to see what was wrong before the third, “No.”

She recalls walking around the house like a zombie before the family made the long drive to Rome, where she finally broke down with relatives.

“You have so many emotions because you feel as a parent, especially a mom, that your job is to protect your child and you feel like you failed them somehow,” Anderson said.

To this day she can’t understand what drove her son to kill himself with a 7-month-old son of his own at home.

“That, (the child), was his world, and he’s going to have to grow up without his daddy, it’s going to be tough on him,” Anderson said. “I had to turn it over to God because I can’t deal with this anymore.”

She still admits to anger and depression over her loss.

“Going to the beach with my (other) son, I cried all the way because he should be here going to the beach with us,” Anderson said. “It’s not the natural thing in life. You are prepared to bury your grandparents and parents, but nothing prepares you to bury your child.”

What’s left behind

Tears still well up in the eyes of Kennedy, of Shannon, as she talks about the death of her daughter five years ago.

“There have been a lot of tears for a lot of years,” she said.

Kennedy was mad that it took authorities near Guntersville, in Northeast Alabama, over six hours to contact her, even though her daughter had a phone with her number in it.

“I was in total disbelief,” Kennedy said. “I thought they were playing a bad joke on me.”

Her daughter, who left a suicide note, died of a gunshot wound. She was 35 years old at the time and left behind a young daughter.

“Of course me being her grandmother, I stepped in and I am raising her now,” Kennedy said. “It impacted her severely. Each of us has learned to grieve in our own way. We’ve had to learn how to live together.”

The suicide note her daughter left behind said she was just fed up with the world.

“She had a lot of problems,” Kennedy said. “I just wish she could have dealt with it differently. I think she thought there was no place else to go.”

Kennedy said her granddaughter was angry and has had some behavioral problems because of it, and is still on medications to keep her from losing control.

“It’s like a piece of my heart is gone, a piece of heart that I want to get back so bad and has been ripped out,” she said.

Some of the people Kennedy has met in her Compassionate Friends group, she said, have had children gone for more than 20 years.

“They have their good days and their bad days as well,” Kennedy said.

Sandra Stinson, one of the founders of The Compassionate Friends, said when a Polk County child’s suicide was live-streamed on Facebook, it would result in more similar incidents.

“It was glamorized. I knew there would be more,” she said.

There have been comparable incidents in the last two weeks in Alabama and Florida.

For a long time, family members of victims of motor vehicle accidents or long-term illnesses dominated the Compassionate Friends meetings.

“I would say suicides are about half of our families now,” Stinson said.

The organization meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Slade explained that when somebody is in the midst of struggling with suicide, they think they know what they have decided to do is the best for everyone. Her message for anyone dealing with somebody who is in the depths of depression is relatively simple.

“We don’t know what the future holds, we don’t know what the next day will bring,” Slade said.

It could be a solution to the problem.

Please like & share: