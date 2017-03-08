Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

An Atlanta man made no comment as he was sentenced to life without parole plus 45 years in prison for a 2015 murder.

The family of Cristobal Becerras-Contreras was in attendance in Floyd County Superior Court on Monday as the sentence was passed down.

Kyle Anthony Strother was convicted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and aggravated battery after a weeklong trial earlier this year.

“This was a senseless act done over $500 and took a father away from his children,” Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin told the court.

Strother, along with Kelesha Corron Dorsey and Delaney Scott Ray, set up Becerras-Contreras to be robbed and killed on Dec. 21, 2015, at 9B Wood Creek Way, prosecutors said.

“It’s obvious that this is about as premeditated as it can get,” Judge Bryant Durham said in the hearing. “It was just senseless. You beat him over the head. I wish you’d just left him. I bet you wish you’d just left him.”

Strother did not comment.

Dorsey knew the man and brought him to the home where Strother ambushed him. There was a struggle and Strother shot and killed Becerras-Contreras.

Both women testified at Strother’s trial that while they meant to set up Becerras-Contreras to be robbed, they didn’t know Strother would kill him.

The two women fled the scene with Strother and split the money they took from the man before being arrested, according to testimony.

Their cases were severed from Strother, which means they will be tried separately.

Trial dates for Ray and Dorsey have not been scheduled. Both women remain in the Floyd County Jail without bond.

