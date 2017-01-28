Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A jury found Kyle Anthony Strother guilty of killing a 27-year-old Calhoun man during a 2015 robbery in West Rome. After a week of testimony the jury found Strother guilty of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and armed robbery today.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

Strother shot and killed Cristobal Becerras-Contreras, whose body was found behind a house on Wood Creek Way.

He was captured in April 2016 after a manhunt that included the U.S. Marshals. He’s being held in the Floyd County Jail.

Strother, 25, of 2606 Williamsburg Drive in Decatur, is accused of committing the crime with two women — Kelesha Corron Dorsey and Delaney Scott Ray.

Both women testified that while they meant to set up Becerras-Contreras to be robbed they didn’t know Strother would kill him.

All three were indicted in March 2016 on charges of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and armed robbery. Durham granted severance for Dorsey and Ray Jan. 4, which means the three trials will be held separately.

A fourth person, Marcus Antwon Townsend, 26, of 9B Wood Creek Way, where Becerras-Contreras’ body was found, was initially charged with making false statements to police. A warrant has been issued for Townshend after he was subpoenaed but failed to show up for the trial.

Please like & share: