Steve Sarkisian has agreed to become the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.
He will replace Kyle Shanahan, who was named the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach on Monday.
Sarkisian was recently promoted to offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Lane Kiffin, who was Alabama’s offensive coordinator during the regular season, left the school to become Florida Atlantic’s new head coach.
