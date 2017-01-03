Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

One of the most critical calls an official needs to make on the basketball court is the block/charge call. It’s a call that must be made quickly and authoritatively.

The determination of whether excessive contact results in an offensive player control foul or a blocking foul by the defense is not that difficult once you have an understanding of the basics.

First, officials have to know what a legal guarding position is and how is it obtained. Here are the two elements required in obtaining a legal guarding position:

1. The guard (defender) must have BOTH feet touching the playing floor;

2. The front of the guard’s torso must be facing the opponent. Once legal guarding position has been obtained there is more than one option. The commonly held notion that the defender must be stationary is not rule based.

Four things that can happen and a player control foul can still be called. Here are some considerations:

a. The guard is not required to have either OR both feet on the playing floor;

b. The guard may move laterally or obliquely to maintain position, provided movement is not towards the opponent when contact occurs;

c. The guard may raise or jump within his/her own vertical plane;

d. The guard may turn or duck to absorb the shock of imminent contact.

Often players will try to take a charge and “flop” upon contact. Many times in anticipation they may “flop” too early and end up on the floor with no chance of a call. In fact officials may call a technical foul for an unwarranted “flop” trying to get a player control foul called. There’s an axiom in basketball official parlance, “Referee the defense.” By focusing on the defense an official has the best observation to make the correct call. Regardless of the call there will be coaches, players, and fans who disagree with it.

The regular season approaches after all the holiday tournaments. There are some very good and important match-ups in the area. This is when the teams need fan support, and your presence at the game is the best way to do that.

May the calls go your way. See you at the gym.

Stan Pethel is a professor of music at Berry College and a certified Georgia High School Association basketball official.

