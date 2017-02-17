SOCCER: Armuchee shut out by Pickens County

Feb 17, 2017

SOCCER: Armuchee shut out by Pickens County
Pickens County girls 6, Armuchee 0

The Armuchee girls’ soccer team tried to recover from a tough first half Thursday but couldn’t get back in a 6-0 loss on the road to Pickens County.

Caroline Ray made nine saves for the Lady Indians at keeper as Armuchee (0-2) was down 5-0 at halftime before allowing just one more goal in the final 40 minutes of play.

 
