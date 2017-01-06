Sleet, freezing rain and snow expected tonight

The most recent weather forecast is showing a winter storm warning beginning at 1 p.m. todaywith the possibility of freezing rain and sleet which may blossom to between 4-6 inches of snow, according to Floyd EMA Director Tim Herrington.

Temperatures will be cold especially Saturday at just below freezing all day and night temperatures in the teens. Saturday morning we’ll see especially cold wind chills into the low teens and single digits.

Sunday Windchill is going to be in single digits to negative in extreme north Georgia. There is a potential for re-freezing during the day Sunday which could make Monday morning travel dangerous.

Travel will become dangerous. If travel is necessary please use extreme caution.

The Salvation Army will increase its sheltering capacity and warming center as Rome prepares to deal with the winter weather.

“Our facility is prepared to assist those seeking shelter during the approaching winter storm”, said Capt. Jason Smith, Corps Officer. “When our shelter reaches capacity, we will then set up cots to accommodate those seeking refuge from the threat of Winter Weather. Also, blankets will be distributed during the evening meal to those requesting them and who elect to not stay overnight.”

Donations of blankets, pillows and other linens are always appreciated and are accepted The Salvation Army’s main social service and shelter facility located at 317 E 1st Street in Downtown Rome.

Monetary donations designated for our cold weather shelter program can be made by visiting SalvationArmyRome.org and clicking on the Donate Now button.

With all of Northwest Georgia now under a snow warning for between 1 to 4 inches of snow today and Saturday, workers with GDOT’s field office in Rome were out late Thursday night, spreading a brine solution on interstates 24 and 59 in Dade County.

Ricky Boatner, of Rome’s Department of Trans­portation office, said his crews would be putting the brine out on state routes across the higher elevations of Floyd, Chattooga, Walker and Dade counties that he covers. He said the brine is simply a mixture of salt and water and is efficient in keeping frozen precipitation from sticking to roads.

“Then we put out a mixture of salt and gravel to help melt it and then we plow it off,” Boatner said. “If it’s just snow, we can push snow.”

Today’s forecast by the National Weather Service A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet before noon, then a chance of rain and sleet between noon and 5pm, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Snow and sleet likely before 10pm, then snow. Low around 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 5 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of light rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Boatner said all 60 of his personnel across the region would be on call for 12-hour shifts beginning at 7 a.m. today with a second shift coming in at 7 p.m.

“We’ll be working around the clock until we get it cleared or nothing happens,” he added.

In Floyd County, Boatner said U.S. 27 is his top priority and that he generally sends a truck or two to Taylor’s Ridge, between Rome and Summerville, because it is typically the first area to become problematic.

Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said he’s got two spreaders already loaded onto trucks and two more spreaders that can be loaded and out on the streets in less than an hour’s time.

“Brine is more pretreatment, what we do is post-treatment,” Skeen said.

The county trucks spread a mixture of sand, rock and salt. “We’re not going to put it down unless it’s needed,” Skeen said. “Otherwise it’s a safety hazard. The rock can be thrown up against windshields.”

Skeen said the county reacts based on specific need and will be monitoring 911 dispatches to learn which roads are most impacted early on during the potential snow event.

Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said he is still waiting on one piece of equipment — a salinometer, which measures the salt content in water — to come in so the city’s first brine truck can get on the roads.

He hopes to be able to first spread brine on bridges and overpasses in the city this afternoon and evening.

Jenkins said the city’s full complement of spreader vehicles and motor graders have been checked out and are ready for action if needed.

