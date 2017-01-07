Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Floyd County police officer Gary Conway says a six-car wreck at Ga. 53 and Ga. 140 is “one big mess,” and emergency 911 is feverishly reporting wreck after wreck across the area.

“We’re just having big problems getting these people out,” he said. “People are stopping behind them and getting stuck.

“The sun is melting and cars are sloshing through it, but it refreezes every 10 to 15 minutes.”

Conway said police were waiting on GDOT crews to come by to apply treatment but had no idea when that would happen as of 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Within a five minute time frame around 10:30 a.m., Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett says two wreck calls were reported to city police.

