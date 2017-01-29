Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Lady Hawks avenged an early January loss to Union, defeating the Lady Bulldogs 62-58, on Saturday afternoon, thanks to double-digit scoring performances by Domonique Clune and Jackie Hudson .

Clune contributed 15 points, while Hudson, Shorter’s leading scorer in the contest, recorded a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Both Jackie and Domonique definitely stepped up for us,” assistant coach Amber Lee stated. “I think one thing that’s really special about our team is that we can have different people step up every night.”

The game was played at the Cage Center on the campus of Berry College since a faulty light ballast caused damage to the gym floor of the Winthrop-King Centre.

The venue change did not affect the Lady Hawks (7-11, 6-7 Gulf South Conference) as they stopped a late comeback by Union (10-10, 5-9 GSC) to record the victory.

In the opening period, Shorter held the Lady Bulldogs to seven points, while scoring 13 points of its own.

The home team took a five-point advantage when Kayla Tillie converted a layup, and BreAnna Thompson added to the lead with a free throw in the final minute of the quarter.

Union managed to go ahead briefly in the second period, but it was short lived. The Lady Hawks led by nine on four occasions, including twice after jumpers by Taylor Adams .

Raven Fair sent Shorter to the locker room with an 11-point lead by converting a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds remaining.

While Shorter went on a run in the second period, it was the Lady Bulldogs turn in the third. Trailing by eight with 4:19 showing on the clock, Union used an 11-4 run to cut the Lady Hawks lead to 43-42 heading into the fourth.

Jada Perkins and Bria Gaines scored 9 of Union’s 11 points during the run, while Clune and Hudson scored for Shorter.

Union tied the game twice early in the fourth quarter before Clune and Tillie led the Lady Hawks on an 8-0, giving SU a 59-51 lead with 4:53 remaining.

Despite the nearly double-digit lead, the Lady Bulldogs clawed back, making it a one-possession game with one minute left, but Tillie scored the only point of the final minute, securing a 62-58 win for Shorter.

Union was led by Gaines, who turned in a double-double with 30 points and 16 rebounds. The Lady Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field, while the Lady Hawks hit 21 of 53 attempts from the floor, good enough for 39.6%.

Shorter will return to action on Monday when it hosts GSC rival Lee. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. from the Winthrop-King Centre.

