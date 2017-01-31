Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Raven Fair and Taylor Adams scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough, as the Lee Lady Flames defeated Shorter, 74-56.

Lee shot a scorching 60% for the game, including 64.7% in the second half. The Lady Hawks shot only 36.5% overall and lost the rebounding battle, 36-20.

“They [Lee] played well. They’re a good team,” SU head coach Vic Mitchell said. “We had a tough night. I thought we had some shots that didn’t go down and that plays into Lee’s hands. They’re a transition oriented team.”

The Lady Flames got on the board first, but Shorter scored 10 unanswered points, with six coming from Fair, to take a 10-3 advantage.

The home team’s lead was short lived as Lee stormed back to tie the game at 15 before taking a 20-15 lead at the end of the first, which they did not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.

BreAnna Thompson cut a seven-point Flames advantage to five early in the second quarter, and after Lee went up eight, Adams and Fair made it a six-point contest, but the Lady Flames used a 9-2 run over the final five minutes of the half to take a 37-24 lead to the locker room.

The third period saw Lee lead by as many as 18 points, before five consecutive free throws from Jackie Hudson, Domonqiue Clune, and Adams made it a 13-point lead for the visiting Flames.

Although the Lady Hawks nearly cut the Lee advantage single digits, they could not get over the hump.

At the end of the third, Lee led 57-41, which they extended to 20 early in the fourth.

Fair’s jumper with 4:26 left in the fourth pulled Shorter to within 16 but that was as close as the Lady Hawks would get.

Kayla Tillie scored Shorter’s final bucket with 39 seconds left until the final horn, but in the end, the Lady Hawks fell by 18, 74-56.

Fair led Shorter with 13 points, while Adams scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Lee’s Erin Walsh scored a game-high 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

Shorter will play again on Thursday when it plays Alabama Huntsville for the second time this season. The first meeting between the two teams went in favor of Shorter.

Tipoff of the Lady Hawks vs. Chargers round two is set for 6 p.m. from the Winthrop-King Centre, on Thursday, February 2nd.

Please like & share: