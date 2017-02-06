Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Update: A release from the Rome Police Department today confirmed that the skeletal remains found in Whitfield County have been identified as Gary Fingerle, a missing Floyd County man.

Fingerle was reported missing on Nov. 10, 2016.

There is no foul play suspected in the case, according to the release. The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office notified the RPD recently of the identification.

Previously reported: Investigators in Whitfield County believe they found the skeletal remains of a missing Floyd County man, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

Deputies do not suspect foul play was involved.

Gary Fingerle, 59, of Floyd County, was last seen by family on Oct. 29 at the Wings Over North Georgia air show. His truck was found Nov. 18 near the Chickamauga Creek Trail off Ga. 136 between Villa­now and LaFayette in Walker County.

According to a news release from Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood, the remains were found Sunday in a wilderness area off Gordon Springs Road, about 3.5 miles from where the truck was spotted.

Investigators have obtained some of Fingerle’s dental records and have sent them to the GBI crime lab to help confirm the identification.

Fingerle was an avid hiker, his ex-wife Tomia Fingerle said in an earlier interview with the Rome News-Tribune.

“We hiked with the kids since they were big enough to walk,” she said. “So it is not strange that he would go out hiking a trail by himself.”

A friend has set up an account at Wells Fargo to help the family. Anyone may go into any Wells Fargo and say they want to contribute to the Gary Fingerle Memorial Fund to help.

Please like & share: