Approximately 3,000 gallons spilled into a tributary leading to Silver Creek after roots in the sewer main caused a blockage near 402 Cedar Ave, according to a Rome-Floyd County Sewer Spill Division Report.

The spill was reported around 11 a.m. on January 4 and corrected by cleaning the roots out of the main by 1 p.m.

