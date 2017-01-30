Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A second man is charged with the April 2015 beating and robbery that led to a Chattooga County man’s death after he was found on the side of Floyd Springs Road.

John Henry Weathington Jr., 27, of 509 Teasley Street, Dalton, was arrested Friday in Arizona and is charged with felony murder and robbery.

Police say Weathington, along with Eric Jordan Hunter, 23, of Dalton, met Nicholas Shropshire in Floyd County on April 18 for a drug transaction.

At some point, said Floyd County police Sgt. Chris Fincher, they attacked Shropshire, robbed him of $1,500 and dumped him on the side of the road.

Shropshire was unconscious and later died at a local hospital. Police were quickly able to identify Shropshire using a portable fingerprint reader.

Based on findings by the GBI medical examiner, Shropshire’s death was a direct result of injuries caused by Hunter and Weathington during the robbery.

Eric Jordan Hunter, was initially arrested by Dalton police on April 29 and then transferred to Floyd County on July 3 after completing his probation on an unrelated charge in Whitfield County.

“We had some compelling evidence that implicates John Weathington,” Fincher said. “We felt all along that someone else was involved.”

However, they had to get the crime lab to analyze that evi-dence before making an arrest, Fincher said.

“We were erring on the side of caution and being prudent with who we charged,” Fincher said.

Weathington is being held without bond at the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona. Fincher said they plan on extraditing Weathington to Floyd County.

The trial for the second man, Hunter, on murder and robbery charges was set to begin in Floyd County Superior Court this morning but was delayed to be tried at a later date.

Hunter is also being held on felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and riot in a penal institution from a May 19 attack on another inmate.

