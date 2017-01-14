Ruth Montgomery Knowles Doxzen

Mrs. Ruth Montgomery Knowles Doxzen, age 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, January 11, 2017 at The Fountain­view Center for Alzheimer’s Disease in Atlanta after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Millie Kim officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday from 1pm until time of the service. At other hours, they will be at each of their respective residences.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, 922 East Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

