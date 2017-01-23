Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Rome City Commission is scheduled to recognize tonight nearly two dozen employees with between 20 and 40 years of service.

The annual pin awards, along with certificates of appreciation and appointments to citizen committees, are expected to be the first item of business.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Broad St. A pre-meeting caucus starts at 5 p.m. Both sessions are open to the public.

Several public

hearings also are on the agenda.

Jason Fox is seeking to rezone the lots at 1204 and 1206 North Broad St., with plans to restore the vacant buildings as single-family homes.

The structures had previously been divided into apartments and the lots are zoned for commercial use. Commissioners are being asked to change the designation to neighborhood-office-commercial zoning, which would allow single-family houses.

Rome-Floyd County Planning Director Sue Hiller has said approval could encourage

other nearby property owners to make improvements to their holdings.

Also, Jimmy Byars of Hardy Realty is asking for light industrial zoning for the entire 2.8-acre complex at 90 East Callahan St.

The property is currently zoned for heavy industrial use but he said that designation excludes some lower-impact businesses that may want to lease the vacant spaces.

Larry Martin also is asking for community commercial zoning at 201-209 Turner McCall Blvd. for a pawn shop.

Other applications are for a special use permit to allow a duplex at 303 Grady Ave. and commercial zoning for an existing retail building at 205 Turner McCall Blvd.

Please like & share: