Rome News-Tribune e-edition available in event papers can’t be delivered Saturday due to inclement weather

In the event that the weather prevents drivers from being able to safely deliver Saturday’s Rome News-Tribune, the online edition of the paper will be made available. Those wishing to see Saturday’s paper online can visit http://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/eedition_rnt/

