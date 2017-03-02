Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A 20-year-old Rome man is charged with sexual exploitation of children after an investigation by Floyd County police turned up videos containing child pornography.

According to Floyd County Police Department spokesman Jerome Poole:

Police executed a search warrant at the home of Trevon Jamar Ashley and found the videos. An investigation turned up videos which were able to be linked back to Ashley.

The investigation was conducted by Floyd County Police Department, in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task force, The United States Department of Homeland Security, Polk County Police Department and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

