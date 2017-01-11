Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Rome man was in jail without bail Tuesday, accused of aggravated stalking.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Joshua Mitchell Banks, 36, of 2604 Shorter Ave., was taken into custody Monday night on charges of felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor simple battery and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Banks is accused of shoving and kicking a woman in front of two children in violation of a conditional bond not to have “violent contact” with her.

