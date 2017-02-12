Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Rome man was arrested early Saturday afternoon after being accused of having synthetic marijuana in the Graham Homes public-housing complex in East Rome, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Rome police took Devon Lamar Harris, 29, of 143 East 13th St., into custody at his home around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said Harris had bags of synthetic marijuana packaged for sale.

Harris is charged with felony manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana or K2, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of the drug near a housing project. He is also charged with misdemeanor interference with custody.

Harris was in jail without bond Saturday night.

