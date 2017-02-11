Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The new edition of Rome Life magazine is our bridal issue and features stunning images of the weddings of 10 local couples.

The magazine also includes a travel feature on a Rome resident’s recent family trip to Germany, a fashion spread and a kids corner where local youngsters offer hilarious relationship advice.

Also included in this issue are a cigar guide, a feature on destination weddings and a profile on one of Rome’s most important organizations, DIGS.

The magazine will be included in home-delivered issues of Sunday’s Rome News-Tribune and in newspaper racks and store copies.

Please like & share: