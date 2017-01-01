Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

New Year’s resolutions made by Rome and Floyd County leaders run the gamut from short and simple to serious and sublime. Then, of course, there are some who don’t even bother to make resolutions anymore.

Mike Burton, president of the Cave Spring Historical Society, and former Rome Mayor Ronnie Wallace said they don’t bother with resolutions at all.

Rome City Manager Sammy Rich’s lone resolution falls into the short and simple category.

“My resolution this year is simply to make more awesome memories with my boys, Aiden and Noel,” he said.

Dan Bevels, media relations coordinator at Floyd Medical Center, was equally short and to the point.

“Mine is to eliminate caffeine, I’m going to cut out the sodas,” he said.

Mike Beavers, a teacher at Rome High School, said, “Every year I resolve to be more patient, but it never seems to happen fast enough to suit me.”

Several folks were very serious about their plans for 2017.

Sandra Lindsey, the director of the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority, has a son who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016.

“My No. 1 resolution is to be strong for him and my family,” she said. “With continued prayer and support from friends and family, we will see him through a successful procedure (bone marrow transplant), so that he will be cured in 2017.”

Eddie Elsberry, director of environmental compliance and sustainability at Berry College, said he wants to cut back on his use of social media in 2017.

“I want to spend more time being constructive. Social media is an overload of information from ranting posts to info that isn’t relevant to me to fake news,” he said. “Technology is taking the place of human interaction.”

Joel Thornton, who runs The Partridge Restaurant with his wife, Angelle Jacobs Thornton, was similarly serious about his resolution for 2017. He underwent a heart-bypass operation around Thanksgiving.

“This year I am pledging to live a healthier life filled with exercise and hard work in order to get back to full strength,” he said. “Normally I do not do New Year resolutions.”

Rome attorney David Gulden­schuh was serious about his resolution for the coming year, in a political vein.

“My resolution is to get the legislatures in six states to pass resolutions calling for an Article V convention of states to propose a balanced-budget amendment to the United States Constitution,” he said.

Resolutions — not the New Year’s variety — have already been passed in 28 states.

“I hope to represent Georgia at the (constitutional) convention and to continue to be a nationwide leader in the Article V movement, which empowers the states to rein in our runaway federal government” he said.

Martin Duke, the director of technical services with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, said his only resolution was work-related.

“I want to get the first six units done at Joe Wright Village and build a new house at 1300 Maple St.,” Duke said.

Rome businessman Thom Holt said his major focus was on rescuing trafficked women and providing them with a safe harbor and path to a new life.

“I also want to lose 20 pounds,” he said.

John Cowman, who brings the air show to Richard B. Russell Regional Airport each year, was also focused on his business for the new year.

“I want to continue growing our company, JLC AirShow Management, and support team, providing world-class air shows to the communities we serve,” he said.

Cowman has three air shows planned for 2017, one in Brunswick, one in Talladega, Alabama, and the Rome air show on Oct. 20-22.

Folks like Chuck Waters, a game management supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources, and Ken Wright, at the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce, took a pragmatic approach to their resolutions.

“Because I consistently break my New Year’s resolutions, I’ve decided to eat more and exercise less,” Waters said.

Wright shared a similar thought on his resolutions.

“I’m going to eat more nice things like candy, bacon cheeseburgers, popcorn and ice cream. Eat less junk like fresh fruit, vegetables and soy nuts,” Wright said. “My No. 1 resolution though is to spend more time with my grandson.”

“I’d like to spend more time with my grandsons and less time working,” said Ben Cleary, a Rome communications consultant. “Plus I want to enjoy more of the things Rome has to offer instead of just living here.”

Leanne Hand Cook, the marketing chief at Harbin Clinic, shared some of Cleary’s thoughts. She wants to start doing things that are more quintessentially Roman.

“Eat at the Shrimp Boat, ride on a float in the Christmas parade, swim in the Cave Spring pool, run the Clocktower (Classic) race, see the lady’s slippers (wildflowers) on a hike in The Pocket and drink a ton of apple cider at Chiaha,” Cook said.

