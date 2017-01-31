Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department has been operating under an expired intergovernmental agreement for the past year, but renewal is expected shortly.

“We’ll start looking at it this quarter,” City Manager Sammy Rich said Monday. “There might be some minor tweaks, but we’ve been able to reduce our ISO rating to Class 2, so I don’t think there’s going to be much call for changes.”

ISO ratings generally affect property insurance rates, and the lower the number the better the coverage.

County Manager Jamie McCord also said he’s expecting the new contract to remain essentially unchanged.

“I think our fire agreement has been great. (Fire Chief Troy Brock) has done a great job,” he said.

Firefighters are city employees but the city and county split the department’s budget evenly.

The cost of fire protection is included in the city’s property tax rate, while residents in the unincorporated area pay 1.669 mills over the county base rate for the service. Cave Spring has its own fire department, so residents in that city are not charged the additional fee.

An automatic aid agreement with Cave Spring — for the city department to respond to fires in the nearby unincorporated area — is set to expire in 2018, but McCord said renewal talks are underway now.

Cave Spring Fire Chief Randy Lacey started his career in the Rome department and has studied the history of local fire protection. Before 1958, he said, Rome had a fire department and Lindale kept two fire trucks at the mill.

“There was a big two-story house where West Rome Animal Clinic is in 1956, and when it caught fire (Rome responded). But the fire chief said ‘get that hose out of there,’ so the house burned down,” Lacey said. “Then the county contracted with Rome. Basically, the citizens started approaching the county when their houses burned down.”

The collaboration has been basically unchanged for nearly 60 years.

Brock has modernized the department since his promotion to chief in early 2015. He said the only thing he’d change in the contract is the name, which is still listed as Rome Fire Department.

“Other than that, what we have in place works pretty well for the department, the governments and the citizens of Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring,” he said.

