Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Rome city and Floyd County government offices will be closed Friday and Monday. Georgia government offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Federal offices will be closed Monday. The post offices will be closed and no mail will be delivered.

All banks will be closed Monday.

City Solid Waste Collections Department will be closed Friday and Monday. Friday garbage and recycling will be collected today. Yard carts will not be serviced. All Floyd County Remote Sites will return to normal operational hours on Monday.

Rome City Transit will close at noon on Friday and will not run Monday.

The Rome-Floyd County Library will be closed Monday.

Department of Driver Services offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Rome News-Tribune business offices will be closed Monday, but a paper will be delivered.

Please like & share: