Local law enforcement officers will start carrying instant antidotes for overdoses from oxycodone, fentanyl, heroin and other opioid drugs.

Rome police are finishing up their training under Project DAN, Deaths Avoided by Naloxone. The Floyd County and Polk County departments also have plans in the works.

“An abuser may be (overdosing) in a public place and an officer may be the first responder,” said Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett. “With the training, they can not only recognize the symptoms, they can take the safety precautions they need for themselves.”

Grants awarded by the Medical Association of Georgia Foundation pay for the naloxone nasal spray kits, lesson plans and a training video. Burnett said a Drug Enforcement Admini­stration special agent also is giving presentations and a local emergency medical technician is instructing officers on how to administer the antidote spray.

The city ordered 100 naloxone kits, and they are refillable.

“Hopefully we won’t need that many, but they have a five-year shelf life so we should be good for several years down the road,” Burnett said.

The department is developing a policy for the use of the spray and Burnett said she expects to have officers equipped with the kits by the end of the month.

Opioid overdoses aren’t common in the area, but officials noted that it’s a national epidemic. Opioids include prescription pain relievers such as hydrocodone and morphine, as well as illegal street drugs, which could be a precursor.

“We’ve seen instances,” said Floyd County Assistant Chief of Police Mark Wallace. “It’s maybe not a major problem, but it could grow.”

Wallace said county police have their annual training block in March and he’s working to add the Project DAN instruction to the list.

In Polk County, Chief Kenny Dodd said he plans to present a recommendation to participate in the program at the county commission’s Feb. 13 meeting. He expects the board to be supportive.

“We probably have less than five ODs a year, but I can’t really tell you what drug it was,” Dodd said. “But anything we can do to make things safer for our citizens is a good thing, and it’s at zero cost to the county.”

Floyd County Police Chief Bill Shiflett said the naloxone antidote works only on opioid overdoses — basically stabilizing the person until medical professionals can arrive.

The nasal spray is easy to administer, he noted, and state law gives officers and the agencies immunity in case of problems. The Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law, passed in 2014, also protects people seeking help for overdoses from criminal prosecution for drug possession.

