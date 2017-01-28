Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

There’s a new flavor in town and it’s named after one of Rome’s local legends.

Jay Shell, owner of Brewhouse Music & Grill, recently decided that his locally brewed beer selection needed a pale ale.

He and his partner Trent Prault operate Rome City Brewing Co. out of the Brewhouse, 325 Broad St. The two just developed and debuted Peggy’s Pale Ale on Friday.

The name honors the legend of the infamous Peggy Snead, credited with owning and operating an internationally famous brothel in Rome for 40 years.

“Ever since I moved to Rome, I’ve always been interested in her story,” Shell explained. “The thing is, even with what she did, you never hear a bad word about her. She was respected. There’s a lot of myth about her. I wanted to honor her legend.”

He was not sure exactly what he wanted to do with the beer at first, he admitted.

“I thought about the story of her having a pink Cadillac and a pink poodle, so I was thinking maybe a fruitier beer aimed for the women, but then I realized that the men were really her biggest fans,” he said. “I decided to make it a pale ale that the men would enjoy and the women could enjoy too.”

The name came from a friend, he said.

“I was texting a buddy and I told him what we were working on,” Shell laughed. “He texted back ‘Peggy’s Pale Ale’ and I knew that was the name.”

Customers at the Brewhouse on Friday were already requesting it before the allotted time.

“I think we may have found our staple beer here,” Shell said. “We’ve had a really good response and people are asking about it.”

Prault explained that a pale ale is often a popular beer.

“It was really the first light beer,” he said. “Our pale ale is based on an English pale ale, but made using all-American grain and hops.”

Ales are considered the “distinguished gentlemen” of the beer world, he added. “If a porter is a preppy and the stouts are the bikers, the ales are the gentlemen in the tweed blazers with the elbow patches,” he said.

The composition of a beer is very scientific, not simple at all, he said.

“It’s almost snooty, really,” he said. “When you attend beer festivals and tastings, if that beer is not composed correctly, it won’t be accepted.”

